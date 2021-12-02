Meme (MEME) One Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00310037 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009828 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004688 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010037 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

