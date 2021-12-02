MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,766.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 134.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,104.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,525.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,584.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.47 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,104.04 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

