Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Mercer International stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

