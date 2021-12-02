Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MESA stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $241.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MESA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

