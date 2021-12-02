Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.17

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.17 and traded as high as C$53.35. Methanex shares last traded at C$51.03, with a volume of 239,994 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MX. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.18. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.7796306 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

