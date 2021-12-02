Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.45

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.45 and traded as low as $47.68. Metro shares last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 3,152 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Get Metro alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.