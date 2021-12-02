Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 101,760.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $779.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

