Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $158,000 Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 110,991.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 640,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $132,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.