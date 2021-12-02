Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $145,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY owned approximately 0.11% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

AHT stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($45.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

