Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

HOV stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

