Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 35,368 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 78,595.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $540.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

