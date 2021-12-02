Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 8,272 Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BTX opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

