Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,520.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,469.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,450.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

