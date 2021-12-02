MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 705,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

