MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $84.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,625 shares of company stock worth $1,050,048. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $3,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

