Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.52

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 11394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 22NW LP lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 255,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

