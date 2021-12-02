Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.52

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 11394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
MFGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
