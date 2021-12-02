Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.22. 120,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $88.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

