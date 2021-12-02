Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stableford Capital II LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $330.08 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

