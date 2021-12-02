MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $545.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $16.08 on Friday, hitting $689.39. 11,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $710.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.80. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $274.09 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.