Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 116265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.69 million and a PE ratio of -35.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59.

About Midland Exploration (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.