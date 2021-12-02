Millennium Management LLC Acquires 14,174 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Stepan worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

