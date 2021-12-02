Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Passage Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PASG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

PASG stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $397.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.