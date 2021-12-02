Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.39% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 352.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 71.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

