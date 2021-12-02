Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.39% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 352.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 71.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
