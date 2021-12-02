Millennium Management LLC Purchases 371,473 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 762.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,473 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of III stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $381.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

