Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

