Millennium Management LLC Sells 123,043 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

