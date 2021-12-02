Mint Club (MINT) Price Up 167.1% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Mint Club has traded up 167.1% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $58.83 million and $10.38 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

