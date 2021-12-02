Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0040

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and $24,771.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00120321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00189421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00093930 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,113,246,556 coins and its circulating supply is 4,908,036,989 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

