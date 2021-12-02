Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $131.42

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.42 and last traded at $131.59, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

