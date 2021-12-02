Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements Buys 700 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Ian Clements bought 750 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,425.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $421.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

