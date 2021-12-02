Misbloc Reaches Market Cap of $25.92 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market cap of $25.92 million and $3.16 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00236722 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

