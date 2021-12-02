Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 368 ($4.81).

MAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MAB traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 224.80 ($2.94). 609,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,161. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.86.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($37,962.11). Insiders have purchased 169 shares of company stock valued at $41,484 over the last 90 days.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

