Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.44

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 679304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

