Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.
OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 188,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,182. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
