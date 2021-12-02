Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 188,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,182. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

