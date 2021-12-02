Mizuho Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $127.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.80% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

