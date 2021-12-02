Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MIG4 remained flat at $GBX 98.75 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,219. The stock has a market cap of £82.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.66.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

