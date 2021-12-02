Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MIG4 remained flat at $GBX 98.75 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,219. The stock has a market cap of £82.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.66.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile
