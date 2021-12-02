Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Down 3%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32). 690,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 729,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of £23.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.25.

In other news, insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft acquired 7,500 shares of Mode Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

