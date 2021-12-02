Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $368.51, but opened at $350.45. Moderna shares last traded at $341.11, with a volume of 150,763 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,250 shares of company stock worth $142,136,645. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 195.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $19,243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 434.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109,460 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

