Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $2.19 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.