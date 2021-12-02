Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $428,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,752 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 258,079 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

