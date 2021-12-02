Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Get Momo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOMO. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.98.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Momo has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.