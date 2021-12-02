MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 102.8% in November

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MONOY opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

