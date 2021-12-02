Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO opened at $55.24 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.