Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $20.55

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $19.37. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.