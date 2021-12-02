Morgan Stanley Acquires 31,818 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $3,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMN stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

