Morgan Stanley Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $330.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.55.

Zscaler stock opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.77. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

