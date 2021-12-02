Morgan Stanley Buys 42,880 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 339.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $164.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

