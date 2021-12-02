Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delek US were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE DK opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

