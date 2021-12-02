Morgan Stanley Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter.

ENOR stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

