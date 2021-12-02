Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Vuzix worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 496,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.36.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

